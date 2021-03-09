News

Former health supervisor guilty of fraud and money laundering

By Riaan Marais - 09 March 2021

A former employee of the Eastern Cape health department pleaded guilty to corruption, fraud and money laundering after defrauding the department  of R357,000.

Baxolile Ngoloyi, who worked as a supervisor at Bhisho Hospital’s stores department, appeared  on Monday in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court, where he was convicted of corruption, five counts of fraud and four counts of money laundering...

