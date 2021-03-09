Former health supervisor guilty of fraud and money laundering

A former employee of the Eastern Cape health department pleaded guilty to corruption, fraud and money laundering after defrauding the department of R357,000.



Baxolile Ngoloyi, who worked as a supervisor at Bhisho Hospital’s stores department, appeared on Monday in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court, where he was convicted of corruption, five counts of fraud and four counts of money laundering...

