Witness has 'no evidence' to support claim he drove Malusi Gigaba to Gupta compound

An anonymous witness at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday admitted that it was his word against that of former minister Malusi Gigaba about visits to the Gupta family.

The witness, a former bodyguard of Gigaba, whose identity is concealed because he fears for his safety, last year claimed that he drove Gigaba to the Gupta residence “six or seven times”.

“Witness three” had further claimed that some visits were recorded in a log book but he was instructed not to record them on other occasions.

But his own affidavit said something different - that the visits were never recorded in a trip log book or in the minister's diary.