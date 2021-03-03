A lavish dinner, a star performance and well wishes for Juju on his 40th
Bubbly and laughter was the mandate on Tuesday as the EFF celebrated its leader Julius Malema’s 40th birthday.
Earlier this week, leading up to his 40th, the EFF shared throwback pictures and videos of Malema.
“You have taught us many things throughout the years,” said the party.
“Your leadership and great vision for Africa has had a huge impact on every aspect of our continent and the world.”
[ IT'S A 40 YEAR OLD JOURNEY]— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 1, 2021
You have taught us many things throughout the years.
Your leadership and great vision for Africa has had a huge impact on every aspect of our continent and the world. #MalemaTurns40 pic.twitter.com/CapQKlbpM0
A JOURNEY LIKE NO OTHER. #MalemaTurns40 pic.twitter.com/I1dyGG6Gk2— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 1, 2021
How it started How it's going#MalemaTurns40 pic.twitter.com/3K1XhQ9pvI— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 1, 2021
Birthday eve soirée
Malema’s lavish-looking soirée was attended by some of his party members including Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Floyd Shivambu, Dali Mpofu and Ringo Madlingozi, who performed at the event.
EFF former and current officials celebrate the 40th Birthday of the Commander in Chief @Julius_S_Malema #MalemaTurns40 pic.twitter.com/HPnXU5a7MW— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 2, 2021
It's the Eve of CIC @Julius_S_Malema's birthday, the EFF Leadership broke bread in celebration of his 40 year old journey, dedicated to serving Black people. #MalemaTurns40 pic.twitter.com/CoVEs2C1yJ— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 2, 2021
Less Than Two Hours To Go Until #MalemaTurns40 pic.twitter.com/dCQd1OJzpQ— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 2, 2021
Video montage
Some members of the party wished Malema well for his birthday via a video montage.
Fighter Pontso Mashumi, the Regional Chairperson of Mopani in Limpopo wishing our CIC @Julius_S_Malema a Happy Birthday #MalemaTurns40 pic.twitter.com/v8gYzbDpzZ— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 1, 2021
Boitumelo Radebe - Regional Chairperson of Mangaung #MalemaTurns40 pic.twitter.com/ID4WM8VmmT— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 1, 2021
Commissar Dr Thembekwayo wishing our President @Julius_S_Malema a wonderful birthday. #MalemaTurns40 pic.twitter.com/GDbmjDRYbc— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 2, 2021
Messages from supporters
Malema’s birthday saw him topping the trending list on Twitter.
Among those who wished him well were DJ Shimza, EFF MP Naledi Chirwa and actor Fana Mokoena.
Here is a snapshot of what some had to say:
Happy birthday Grootmaan 🎂❤️ @Julius_S_Malema #HappyBirthdayCIC #MalemaTurns40 pic.twitter.com/47RlAgYqyo— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) March 3, 2021
A Happy Birthday to the Commander-In-Chief of the most robust and most dynamic political formation of this generation, President Julius Malema. Leadership is a gift, but it’s also a skill. He has combined both in one stroke of genius. A friend, a brother and a leader. Salute pic.twitter.com/qIHpMX0i6H— Vezuchiy Fanashnikov (@fanamokoena) March 2, 2021
Happy birthday President @Julius_S_Malema. You are an inspiration to us as African youth and I wish the almighty God bless you with many years to keep up the good work that you have been doing since the 1990s. Thank you for fearless leadership. #MalemaTurns40 #HappyBirthdayCIC pic.twitter.com/yPPZFbJt0b— Xabiso Mtwana (@MtwanaXabiso) March 3, 2021
Happy birthday to the Commander in Chief of the fastest growing and most radical and genuine political party in Africa, @Julius_S_Malema ❤️ asinamahloni ngawe! Ingwe idla ngamabala! Sikhula nawe, Mongameli wethu ❤️ #MalemaTurns40 pic.twitter.com/03XLWvErQa— Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) March 3, 2021
My President Mr. Julius Malema is fiercely the most brilliant and a powerful headmaster of South African politics, keep on fighting for our cries. Happy Birthday! Mr. President!#MalemaTurns40 pic.twitter.com/SNLmKpi4U9— Mangi Maseko (@MangiMaseko2) March 1, 2021
Happy Birthday to CIC Julius Malema . I am not eff member but this man is an inspiration to many of us young people in south africa. I joined the ANCYL because of him. When they dealt with him in the ANC , he didnt give up . His love for black people is genuine. #MalemaTurns40 pic.twitter.com/wQaIptesLR— Edgar Legoale (@EdgarLegoale) March 1, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.