‘I always follow the party line’: deputy minister stuns judge Raymond Zondo

If I perish, then so be it - but the ANC comes first and everything else follows.

This, essentially, was the view expressed by deputy transport minister Dikeledi Magadzi on Monday.

Magadzi was testifying at the state capture inquiry about the conduct of parliament’s portfolio committee on transport, which she chaired during the fifth parliament.

She told a stunned inquiry chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, that she was proud to always follow the party line when voting on issues in parliament. This she would always do, come rain or shine - even if the ANC was wrong in its instruction, she insisted.

Magadzi was defending her decision to vote in rejection of a DA-sponsored motion for parliament to establish an ad-hoc committee to investigate the alleged Gupta family hold on government in 2016.