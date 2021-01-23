Kgalema Motlanthe takes helm at Mandela foundation as top execs take leave of absence

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe, a trustee of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, has taken over its running from CEO Sello Hatang and COO Limpho Monyamane.

The development follows two extraordinary board meetings held this week to discuss allegations against the two executives by internal whistle-blowers.

On Wednesday, Sunday Times Daily reported that board chair Prof Njabulo Ndebele had received a letter from foundation staff who said the environment had become toxic amid bullying, intimidation, procurement irregularities and misuse of corporate credit cards.

“At its last meeting the board received a request for leave of absence from CEO Sello Hatang and COO Limpho Monyamane motivated by their desire to ensure the sanctity of the board-driven investigation process,” said a foundation statement on Saturday.