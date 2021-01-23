Call for suspension of ANC KZN leader over voicenote slating 'rubbish' Jackson Mthembu

A shocking voicenote has emerged of an ANC leader in KwaZulu-Natal seemingly celebrating the death of the late minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu.

In a leaked voicenote, Khabo Nene, a member of the ANC Mzala Nxumalo regional executive committee (REC) can be heard hurling insults at the late Mthembu.

The region includes Pongola and Vryheid in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Nene can be heard referring to Mthembu as “rubbish” and accusing him and the government for forcing billionaire Bill Gates, presumably through the vaccine trials, down South Africans' throats.