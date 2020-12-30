Jacob Zuma's lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane ‘over the worst’, but still in hospital fighting Covid-19

“Adv Sikhakhane SC has asked me to convey his deep and sincere gratitude to all front-line workers, nurses, doctors, physiotherapists and hospital staff who are working tirelessly to save lives during the pandemic. Their unfailing commitment to healing the most vulnerable often places their own lives, and those of their families, in jeopardy. In particular, he thanks the nurses and his doctor for their dedication and skill in saving his life.”

Rajab-Budlender said the association's national executive committee urged all South Africans to follow government's health and social distancing protocols and put collective good ahead of individual wishes this festive season.

“It is our collective responsibility to protect each other from this scourge. As we battle this next wave of the pandemic, our individual responses to the virus will determine the collective fate of the country.

“As in so many other areas, Covid-19 has highlighted the great disparities in our society between those who have access to the best private health care possible and those who simply cannot afford private health care — the majority of whom are black.

“Covid-19 strikes rich and poor, white and black alike, but its effects will be most harshly felt among those who are most vulnerable, poor and unemployed. The vast majority of South Africans are often unable to self-isolate or to avoid crowded public spaces. They will be dependent on overcrowded public hospitals staffed by dedicated, but overworked and under-resourced doctors and nurses.”

TimesLIVE