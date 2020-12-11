Bay ANC leader in racism scandal
Party investigating after Daaminds complains about remarks made by branch secretary Willem during mayoral election meeting
An ANC leader in Nelson Mandela Bay is in hot water after he used a derogatory term to describe former roads and transport political head Rosie Daaminds.
While ANC Ward 41 branch secretary Zolani Willem admitted to calling Daaminds by the Xhosa term meant to demean coloured people, the party said on Thursday it was investigating the matter...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.