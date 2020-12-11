Bay ANC leader in racism scandal

Party investigating after Daaminds complains about remarks made by branch secretary Willem during mayoral election meeting

An ANC leader in Nelson Mandela Bay is in hot water after he used a derogatory term to describe former roads and transport political head Rosie Daaminds.



While ANC Ward 41 branch secretary Zolani Willem admitted to calling Daaminds by the Xhosa term meant to demean coloured people, the party said on Thursday it was investigating the matter...

