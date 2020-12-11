Politics

Bay ANC leader in racism scandal

Party investigating after Daaminds complains about remarks made by branch secretary Willem during mayoral election meeting

PREMIUM
Zipo-zenkosi Ncokazi Politics reporter 11 December 2020

An ANC leader in Nelson Mandela Bay is in hot water after he used a derogatory term to describe former roads and transport political head Rosie Daaminds.

While ANC Ward 41 branch secretary Zolani Willem admitted to calling Daaminds by the Xhosa term meant to demean coloured people, the party said on Thursday it was investigating the matter...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Most Read

X