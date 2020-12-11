NMU going virtual again for summer graduation ceremonies

About 1,500 Nelson Mandela University students are set to take to the stage, virtual that is, as the culmination of years of hard work is recognised at the summer graduation next week.



The university will also confer honorary doctoral degrees on SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, former SA First Lady Zanele Mbeki, literary giants Sindiwe Magona and Ben Okri, and businessman and former MTN CEO Phuthuma Nhleko...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.