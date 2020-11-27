State capture inquiry should call Jacob Zuma's cabinet to account too: Vuyani Ngalwana

Senior legal practitioner Vuyani Ngalwana has sent a written request to the state capture inquiry to ask deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to invite President Cyril Ramaphosa and some of his cabinet members to account for the "nine wasted years" under former president Jacob Zuma.



In his request, dated November 24, Ngalwana said: “My request is that the deputy president during the period that has been dubbed by some as ‘nine wasted years’ (May 9 2009 to February 14 2018) should be invited by the chairperson of the state capture commission to give oral evidence before the commission and be questioned on their evidence.”..

