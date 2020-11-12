IFP snatches Nkandla ward from ANC in KZN by-election
The IFP has emerged as the biggest winner in Wednesday's by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal, retaining four of its wards and snatching one from the ANC in Nkandla, a municipality it governs.
The ANC retained four of its previously held wards, while the DA retained three wards it previously controlled.
Of the 12 wards that were up for grabs across nine municipalities in the province, the IFP and ANC contested all while the DA contested four.
While the ANC said it was pleased with the results, it also noted a slight decline in support in some areas in the province, which resulted in the party losing ward 13 in the Nkandla municipality which it previously held.
“We have heard and understood the challenges that were raised by our communities during the campaign which may have contributed to the loss,” party spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said.
“We commit ourselves to address those challenges and we have clear plans to do even more in speeding up service delivery in respective wards, and we stand by our mandate of making people's lives better.”
The DA's electoral performance showed signs of stability, holding its wards by huge margins.
In Msunduzi's ward 25, the party won with 92.6% of the votes.
In Durban's ward 36 it garnered 91% of the votes while in Ray Nkonyeni ward 2 it won with 73% of the vote. However, the party could not unseat the ANC in eThekwini's ward 32.
“We have managed to retain the three DA wards we contested, all with increased support from the 2019 elections,” provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said.
“In Ethekwini ward 32, voters have shown their dissatisfaction with the governing ANC, who experienced a significant loss in support, while the DA was able to increase support in the ward.”
Mncwango said the results were encouraging ahead of the 2021 local government elections.
“The DA continues to grow in KZN. We are now focusing our attention and energy on the upcoming 2021 elections.”
