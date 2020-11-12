IFP snatches Nkandla ward from ANC in KZN by-election

The IFP has emerged as the biggest winner in Wednesday's by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal, retaining four of its wards and snatching one from the ANC in Nkandla, a municipality it governs.

The ANC retained four of its previously held wards, while the DA retained three wards it previously controlled.

Of the 12 wards that were up for grabs across nine municipalities in the province, the IFP and ANC contested all while the DA contested four.

While the ANC said it was pleased with the results, it also noted a slight decline in support in some areas in the province, which resulted in the party losing ward 13 in the Nkandla municipality which it previously held.

“We have heard and understood the challenges that were raised by our communities during the campaign which may have contributed to the loss,” party spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said.