Jackie Phamotse believes celebs use 'dark magic' to accumulate wealth

Award-winning author Jackie Phamotse has accused some famous faces in the entertainment industry of using “snakes” and “witchcraft” to achieve success.

The author shared an IGTV Live video where she discussed dark things regarding some of Mzansi's faves.

Although she didn't drop names, Jackie shared enough hints to make some tweeps draw their own conclusions.

“I'm not saying all rich people live like this, no. I'm saying there's a small portion of people who live like this consistently. They will make you believe that they've got gigs, they've got endorsements. They will make you believe they are selling these products that are giving them millions.

“But behind that facade, there are four or five men who are funding this. They are consistently going to sangomas, they are consistently changing friends because the more the friends know, the trickier it becomes," Jackie claimed.

She made it clear she was not disregarding businesses such as online initiatives or clothing lines with her claims, but said some celebs' riches don't match up with what they show on social media.

“For example, if you're selling clothes, it's very rare to sell clothes that are worth half a million. And then you post in your car, your apartment, your shopping, you're going to every party every weekend, you're eating at expensive places all the time. It's a bit difficult.

“So, when people say I'm a private person as there is a difference between private and secretive, they'll never post their real partners, they'll never post the person who swiped for those things, they will never post when they go to sangomas.”

Jackie also touched on moneyed people who lure women to increase their dark magic powers.

“It's very clear you're dating for money and they know you're dating for money. And, because they have a surplus of money, they will make sure they take as much from you as possible.

“Young women, whether you sleep with a man with a condom or without it, it doesn't make a difference because your sweat is on him, your spirit is with him, your presence is with him and you're in his environment.”

Jackie then claimed that at some people's house, something is “poured” at the gate.

“So, when you walk in, you have inherited some kind of umuthi. When you get into that yard, there are things in that yard that have been planted that you don't know, you inherit that.”

She also claimed those rich people even house snakes in a room or a coffin that is kept shut.

Here's the rest of her IG Live.