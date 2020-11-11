I’m not worried, says Ace Magushule
Arrest warrant issued for Magushule in connection with Free State ‘asbestos heist’
Just minutes after the news broke on Tuesday that a warrant for his arrest had been signed, ANC secretary-general Ace Magushule said he was not worried because his hands were clean.
The Hawks confirmed that a warrant for his arrest had been signed off in connection with a controversial R255m asbestos eradication tender in the Free State in 2014. ..
