I’m not worried, says Ace Magushule

Arrest warrant issued for Magushule in connection with Free State ‘asbestos heist’

PREMIUM

Just minutes after the news broke on Tuesday that a warrant for his arrest had been signed, ANC secretary-general Ace Magushule said he was not worried because his hands were clean.



The Hawks confirmed that a warrant for his arrest had been signed off in connection with a controversial R255m asbestos eradication tender in the Free State in 2014. ..

