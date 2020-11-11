Buyeye withdraws Bay intervention appeal
Changing political circumstances prompted move, says acting mayor
Acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye has withdrawn his appeal to try to stop co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha from intervening in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Makhanda high court judge Sunil Rugananan dismissed Buyeye’s application (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/news/politics/2020-09-24-buyeye-loses-bid-to-stop-bhisho-council-intervention/) with costs in September after he attempted to thwart Nqatha’s attempts to intervene in the metro’s affairs...
