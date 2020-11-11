Eco-activists commemorate Ogoni Nine execution

Little Kwazakhele group takes on oil giant, flags Nigeria outrage as injustice against nature and people

Oil pollution in the far-off Niger Delta and the death in detention, 25 years ago, of iconic African environmentalist Ken Saro-Wiwa was spotlighted in a small demonstration in Struandale, Port Elizabeth, on Tuesday.



The protest outside the Struandale Shell service station by half-a-dozen members of the Sibanye community gardens activist group prompted questions from curious passers-by and created awareness of an important example of injustice against nature and people, group leader Lunga Zokufa said...

