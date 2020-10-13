WATCH LIVE | Ben Ngubane returns to testify at Zondo inquiry into state capture

Ngubane claimed Tsotsi had convinced the Eskom board on March 9 2015 that the executives had to be suspended.

“The chairperson (Tsotsi) said there were charges to be dealt with concerning the executives.

“He said Mr Koko was caught on camera in a sexual escapade with a fellow employee at Eskom and that Mr Matona did not investigate this matter.

“The FD (financial director) Mr Molefe had met someone who was putting in a tender and had a discussion with the person during the evaluation of the tender,” Ngubane alleged.

“These are the reasons he wanted us to accept the suspensions.”

Ngubane said Tsotsi had said there was an existing report that confirmed the executives had been involved in misconduct.

TimesLIVE