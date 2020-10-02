Northern Cape DA leader to step down from his position
Northern Cape DA leader Andrew Louw has become the latest provincial leader to announce he will be stepping down from his position.
On Friday, Louw said he will not be standing for re-election when the party in the province goes to conference in December.
He is the latest DA leader to make the decision after the leader of Free State, Patricia Kopano, North West leader Joe McGluwa and KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango decided they would not stand for re-election.
Mncwango cited his belief that a leader should not serve more than two terms.
He said he would finish his book and complete his PhD, while Kopano said she would continue serving as a MP while supporting new leadership.
“I am looking forward to the DA Northern Cape provincial congress on December 5, where I will be handing over the baton to a newly elected DA leader of our fine province," she said.
“While I will remain active within the DA, I will not avail myself for re-election as leader. I strongly believe new leadership encourages fresh ideas and is a cornerstone of democracy,” said Louw.
He said he was looking forward to working with the newly elected leadership to take the DA to new heights.
“Our country will be facing daunting challenges, especially in the aftermath of Covid-19. I firmly believe the DA is the only party that can provide real solutions and a capable state.
“I want to thank my family, my colleagues and the people of the Northern Cape for their unwavering support over the past 10 years that I served as leader.”
TimesLIVE
