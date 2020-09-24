Buyeye loses bid to stop Bhisho council intervention

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye has lost his bid to stop co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha from intervening in the metro’s affairs.



Buyeye launched an urgent bid in the high court in Makhanda after Nqatha threatened to dissolve the metro’s council...

