Buyeye loses bid to stop Bhisho council intervention
Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye has lost his bid to stop co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha from intervening in the metro’s affairs.
Buyeye launched an urgent bid in the high court in Makhanda after Nqatha threatened to dissolve the metro’s council...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.