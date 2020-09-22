Politics

Concerned South Africans wish Ramaphosa a speedy recovery as he recovers from a cold

Cebelihle Bhengu Reporter 22 September 2020
Twitter was flooded with messages wishing President Cyril Ramaphosa a quick recovery. File photo
Image: ALON SKUY

Reports about President Cyril Ramaphosa being sick have concerned many South Africans and leaders of opposition parties who flooded Twitter to convey well wishes.

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said on Monday that Ramaphosa was “really sick” and “in blankets”. However, Ramaphosa's acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale said the president was recovering from a common cold.

Ramaphosa was expected to meet the leadership of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) on Monday. Members of the union staged a protest at the Union Buildings in Pretoria over the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) to front-line workers and the possibility of salaries of public workers not being increased this year.

Mthembu said Ramaphosa would likely meet the Nehawu leadership on Wednesday.

“An arrangement has now been made for the president to meet the leadership of Nehawu this week. I'm told it is being negotiated for Wednesday. They will then raise the issues which need the attention of the head of state,” said Mthembu.

These are some of the messages shared on Twitter:

