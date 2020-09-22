To 2030 & beyond: join our webinar on how SA's business leaders should plan
You're invited to our next free Business360 webinar on building responsible, effective and sustainable organisations
In a rapidly changing landscape, businesses are facing increased uncertainty but also have unprecedented opportunities to innovate. As we enter a new decade, what should SA business leaders consider to build responsible, effective and sustainable organisations up to 2030 and beyond?
Join Business 360 co-hosts Roshni Gajjar, MD of StratAstute, and Paolo Giuricich, organisation development consultant at Smarter EQ, in conversation with Dr Nozipho January-Bardill, chairperson of the UN Global Compact Local Network, South Africa, and chair of council at Nelson Mandela University; Parmi Natesan, CEO of The Institute of Directors in Southern Africa; and Nhlanhla Qwabe, founder and MD of Muntamu HR Services, for this important discussion.
- Date: Thursday October 1
- Time: 4pm
