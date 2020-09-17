I’m not fit for prison —Andile Lungisa
Andile Lungisa says he is not suited to the unpalatable food, uncomfortable sleeping arrangements, risk of violence and degrading ablution facilities that come with a prison sentence.
Plainly put, Lungisa believes sending him to jail would be cruel — and the public at large would not want him to be subjected to such an inhumane punishment...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.