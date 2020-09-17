I’m not fit for prison —Andile Lungisa

PREMIUM

Andile Lungisa says he is not suited to the unpalatable food, uncomfortable sleeping arrangements, risk of violence and degrading ablution facilities that come with a prison sentence.



Plainly put, Lungisa believes sending him to jail would be cruel — and the public at large would not want him to be subjected to such an inhumane punishment...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.