SACP wants meeting with ANC in KZN over Zandile Gumede appointment

Gumede, who is out on R50,000 bail on corruption charges relating to a solid waste tender, became a member of the legislature last Wednesday amid much outrage and criticism.

While the SACP said its position on Gumede was not personal, the party recalled that Gumede's political career has been marred by controversy and said her “flawed deployment is a matter of serious concern”.

“The matter of Zandile Gumede dates back from her days as a councillor in Ward 53 in eThekwini municipality. We must be reminded of the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Report which recommended the removal of Zandile Gumede after an objection of the community of the ward on the election of the councillor there.

“It was then followed by eThekwini conference fiasco which led to her deployment as eThekwini mayor and her subsequent demotion from being a mayor because of matters pertaining to underperformance,” Mthembu explained.

The SACP added that despite being part of the tripartite alliance, it was not “consulted” on the decision to redeploy Gumede.

“We wouldn't be complaining this much if we were consulted. We were neither alerted nor consulted on this deployment. We were supposed to be consulted, we usually deploy and recall together. Unfortunately, we thought we were enjoying a good relationship with the ANC, therefore these acts paint a different picture,” said Mthembu.