Television broadcasts available free to matrics in run-up to final exams
Tutorials in key subjects to help this year's matric pupils will be broadcast on free to air television channels from next week.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said the initiative will give pupils the support they need to prepare for the final exams after an academic year disrupted by Covid-19.
“This initiative has come at the right time, when we are working to get schooling back on track. Matric is always stressful, but 2020 has been filled with unusual stresses. It is abundantly clear additional support is required for pupils and we will continue to provide this. There are a few months left before the end of the year, and Woza Matrics will give pupils the support they need to prepare for the final exams,” she said.
Motshekga recently announced this year's matric exams will start on November 5 and end on December 15. The results will be out on February 23 2021.
The 12-week Woza Matrics campaign, set to begin on September 1, will provide educational content in major subjects including maths, life sciences, geography, physical science, accounting, economics, mathematical literacy, English first additional language, history and business studies.
Course material will be broadcast on SABC3, all DStv packages and on OpenView (Channel 122) from 8am to 10am and 1pm to 3pm every day, seven days a week. It will also be available free on the DStv Now Catch Up app.
