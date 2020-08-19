Conservation tie-up boosts Addo’s needy

Key public and private partners met at the Addo Elephant National Park on Tuesday to launch a food distribution and vegetable garden programme while celebrating the fruits of a blue chip conservation partnership.



The programme, seen as a flagship vehicle to combat the economic ravages of the Covid-19 lockdown, is being driven by SANParks in collaboration with Wilderness Foundation Africa and the Kolisi and Oak foundations...

