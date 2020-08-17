DA's Mbali Ntuli challenges John Steenhuisen to four public debates

DA leader hopeful Mbali Ntuli tossed down the gauntlet on Monday, challenging interim leader John Steenhuisen to four televised debates as the race for the party's top position intensifies.

Ntuli was addressing a news conference on Monday morning, and continued to raise serious concerns about the DA's virtual national congress.

The DA will elect new leaders between October 31 and November 1.

Ntuli came out guns blazing, implying Steenhuisen had done very little to grow the DA. She said it was important that delegates and South Africans stood on issues like land, the economy and unemployment.

“Do they vote for John, a candidate who is part of the existing establishment and wishes and seems to really maintain the status quo? Or do they vote for a candidate who wishes to reimagine what SA could look like by giving our young people, who are sitting at home even when they are qualified, hope there is a better tomorrow for them? A candidate who has a bold vision for where we can take SA into the future.

“Do they vote for John, an influential and key member of both the federal executive and national management committee who sat on these bodies and oversaw the DA losing three of our metro governments? Do they vote for John, a candidate who has not had a constituency in years, or do they vote for one who created branches where there were none in the furthest and the most rural parts of KwaZulu-Natal, who helped us to win new electoral votes, who helped us to be king makers?”

DispatchLIVE