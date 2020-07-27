'EFF has potential to become official opposition'

The EFF has the potential of overtaking the DA to become the official opposition in the country, one political analyst says.

The EFF yesterday celebrated its seventh birthday.

Political analyst Levy Ndou believes that the EFF's achievements in just seven years places the party led by Julius Malema at a place where they can possibly become the second-biggest party in the country. He said the EFF could take advantage of the political instability of the DA brought forward by the return of Helen Zille to the higher echelons of power.

"The DA has got its own challenges now. The coming back of Helen Zille in the political landscape in the DA has created some form of instability in the DA and this is the time for the EFF to take advantage of that," Ndou said.

"So it is possible for the EFF to become an official opposition, so long as they keep the public cohesion together and ensure that they eliminate anything that might bring divisions within its ranks."

Ndou was speaking shortly after a keynote address by Malema, who highlighted his party's achievements since inception in 2013. The party has managed to attract just short of two million voters in the last general national elections and has also been able to be represented in parliament, the provincial legislatures and almost all municipalities and wards in the country.