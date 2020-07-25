DA KZN wants special transport for frontline workers

As of Wednesday, the provincial command council said there were 828 infected health-care staff, including 473 nurses and 83 doctors, and seven deaths.

To protect health-care workers, Viranna also called on the department to immediately investigate claims of intimidation of staff to return to work prematurely by hospital management.

“The department of health must ensure transparency between management and health-care workers regarding Covid-19 infection rates within facilities to allow staff to know their risk and take requisite precautions.

“All casualty staff must be provided with full personal protective equipment (PPE) due to the fact that the Covid-19 status of patients are unknown, and with high community spread they should all be treated as positive,” the DA said.