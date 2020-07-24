Andrew Mlangeni's death is a loss to all freedom-loving people: Jacob Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma has joined the Mlangeni family, the liberation movement and the country in mourning the passing of the struggle veteran Andrew Mlangeni‌‌.

Mlangeni, who turned 95 on June 6, was admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria on Tuesday with an abdominal complaint. ‌‌He died on Wednesday.

Zuma said Mlangeni's sudden departure is a great loss to “our nation and freedom-loving people the world over".‌‌

“Comrade Mlangeni belonged to a generation of ANC cadres that was called upon to sacrifice life itself for the attainment of national freedom and democracy. They did not flinch, even under brutal incarceration,” he said.