Andrew Mlangeni's death is a loss to all freedom-loving people: Jacob Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma has joined the Mlangeni family, the liberation movement and the country in mourning the passing of the struggle veteran Andrew Mlangeni.
Mlangeni, who turned 95 on June 6, was admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria on Tuesday with an abdominal complaint. He died on Wednesday.
Zuma said Mlangeni's sudden departure is a great loss to “our nation and freedom-loving people the world over".
“Comrade Mlangeni belonged to a generation of ANC cadres that was called upon to sacrifice life itself for the attainment of national freedom and democracy. They did not flinch, even under brutal incarceration,” he said.
“We shall always draw inspiration from their example as we continue to build a society where all our people are truly free, and enjoy the full benefits of the natural endowments of our country and the world.”
Zuma said all South African citizens are entitled to enjoy the quality of life that “Comrade Mlangeni” wished for when he joined Umkhonto we Sizwe.
“May the whole family be comforted and draw strength from the fact that we are committed to complete his mission.”
Mlangeni's political life spanned decades. It began during bus boycotts and strikes while he worked as a bus driver, before becoming a member of the ANC Youth League in 1951.
He spent 27 years in prison on Robben Island. After his release in 1989 and SA’s first democratic elections in 1994, Mlangeni served as a member of the democratically elected parliament from 1994 to 2004 and returned to the National Assembly from 2009 until 2014, when he retired.