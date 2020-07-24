Online applications in the pipeline for protection orders, divorces: Lamola

New laws that will provide for online applications for uncontested divorces, child maintenance and protection orders for victims of domestic violence are in the pipeline.

The government also wants to introduce a special monitoring system to track gender-based violence.

These are some of the reforms that justice minister Ronald Lamola told parliament would be introduced as part of the new proposed laws to be tabled next month.

Lamola said the justice department will be introducing three bills: to amend the National Sexual Offenders Register and the Domestic Violence Act, and to regulate bail conditions for people who are accused of committing a sexual offence.

The government has also resolved to introduce Femicide Watch, a special monitoring system to highlight and track violent crimes committed against women. This, he said, would be introduced before the end of March 2021.