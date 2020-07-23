Gauteng increases budget by R4bn to deal with Covid-19

Gauteng finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has presented a budget to the legislature which reprioritised money to help the provincial government respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nkomo-Ralehoko’s adjusted 2020/2021 budget increased by R4bn from the R142.4bn announced in March to R146.4bn.

Funds were reprioritised by the provincial treasury to avail more money for health, education and social development which desperately need more funding for the fight against Covid-19 in the province.

“A total of R5.9bn is allocated to the health response, and will be used to provide health infrastructure including refurbishment of facilities and build field hospitals, procure medical equipment, ensure the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE), oxygen and testing kits, and hiring and remuneration of frontline health personnel, which is a key component in the Covid-19 response,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

The education department received R6.3bn. This allocation includes R5.2bn which has been reprioritised internally and R1.2bn in new money aimed at providing resources outlined by national government as requirements for the reopening of schools.

The department of social development received R88.9m to fund a Covid-19 response that extends beyond normal responsibilities such as shelters for the homeless.