Thulas Nxesi, 61, hospitalised with Covid-19

“His admission to hospital on Monday night comes on the advice of his medical doctors for him to have access to better medical attention and proper monitoring.”

Nxesi is the second member of the cabinet to be admitted to hospital after mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe.

“We wish both minister Nxesi and minister Mantashe well and a speedy recovery,” said Williams.

On Monday, Cedric Frolick, the national assembly chairperson responsible for committees, oversight and information and communications technology, also tested positive for Covid-19.

Frolick is self-isolating, according to speaker Thandi Modise.

National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo wished Frolick a speedy recovery.

Three provincial premiers have also contracted the coronavirus.

North West premier Job Mokgoro went into “voluntary quarantine” at a hospital two weeks ago. His spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said it was precautionary "because he stays at an official residence and has a lot of people who work there".

He has since recovered.

Also a fortnight ago, Gauteng premier David Makhura and the Western Cape's Alan Winde went into self-quarantine.

Earlier this month, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile went into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19. It came a day after his wife, Manzi Ellen, died from a long illness, and shortly after he lost his mother, Marriam Nomvula Mashatile, who died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 82.