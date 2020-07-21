Metro accuses Treasury of shifting goalposts when it comes to receiving millions in grant allocations

PREMIUM

With a R1.2bn hole in its bank account, the Nelson Mandela municipality has become embroiled in a heated war of words with the National Treasury — at a time when it remains unclear when the metro will receive its national grant allocations.



Just days after deputy finance minister David Masondo threatened to continue withholding about R800m in grant funding (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/news/2020-07-01-treasury-poised-to-pull-r800m-trigger/), metro bosses accused the Treasury of constantly shifting the goalposts when it came to releasing the equitable share and other grant allocations...

