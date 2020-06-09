Rates relief for Kouga residents

Kouga municipality residents have until June 30 to apply for municipal rates relief.

This, after the council approved a payment holiday on ratepayers whose accounts were in arrears.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kouga mayor Horatio Hendricks said the council, which sat on May 28, approved a few relief measures to assist residents and businesses whose income had been negatively affected by the nationwide lockdown.

The lockdown, imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, came into effect on March 27 to slow down the spread of Covid-19.

“Many businesses were unable to operate during the initial stages of the lockdown and suffered serious financial losses.

“Many residents were also unable to work and lost their income.

“The municipality was not spared, with the collection rate dropping by 19% in April.

“This had to be taken into account by council in approving the final payment relief options for residents and businesses,” Hendricks said.

Before the lockdown, Kouga’s collection rate ranged between 96% and 98%; in April it dropped to 77%, and in May it increased to 89%.

Hendricks said some of the relief measures approved by the council would automatically be applied to all municipal accounts.

He said additional relief measures would be applied depending on need.