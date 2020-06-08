SA to pay R239m for Cuban doctors, Zweli Mkhize tells parliament

The Cuban doctors seconded to SA to help in the fight against Covid-19 will cost the state just over R239m, health minister Zweli Mkhize has revealed.

Provinces will pay millions more for accommodating the brigade until April 2021.

Mkhize told DA MP Siviwe Gwarube, in a written reply to parliamentary questions, that Cuba had availed 187 medical specialists to help SA in the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the 187 worked in areas in which the country was struggling to produce enough experts. They are qualified in biostatistics, epidemiologists, family physicians and health technologists. The group is made up of the following specialists:

116 family physicians;

32 health technologists;

18 epidemiology technologists;

13 biostatistics;

two public health specialists;

five biomedical engineers; and

one nurse.

“All of them,” was how Mkhize responded to Gwarube's question on the total number of the Cuban medical personnel who are proficient in English and or in any other official South African language.