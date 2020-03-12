DA’s hopes of electing new Nelson Mandela Bay government dashed
The DA's hopes of electing a new Nelson Mandela Bay government were dashed on Thursday morning after speaker Buyelwa Mafaya declared the council meeting illegal.
Shortly after taking her seat in the chamber, Mafaya told councillors that United Front councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila had withdrawn his signature from the petition calling for the special sitting to elect a new mayor, deputy, speaker and chief whip.
The petition was signed by 62 councillors out of a council of 120 and without Mtsila's signature it would reduce the number to 61 — which is still a majority.
But Mafaya said former DA councillor Kobus Botha — who has subsequently moved to the Bhisho legislature — had signed the petition and he was no longer a councillor.
Though DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga has since replaced him, Mafaya said Botha's resignation meant the petition no longer had the required 61 signatures.
The Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting is expected to sit this morning. On the agenda is the election of a new mayor and the removal of several committee chairs. While DA councillors are making their way in, ANC councillors are leaving the chamber #NMBCouncil— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) March 12, 2020
📹 @Zima_B_Nkosi pic.twitter.com/LPAQes8Lpo
Speaking in the chambers on Thursday morning, Mafaya said: “One of the councillors that had signed the petition resigned.
“Late last night I received a letter from councillor Mtsila removing his name from the petition and therefore this meeting is illegal and is adjourned,” Mafaya said.
She did not address the fact that the meeting had reached a quorum.
Mafaya quickly left the chamber and ANC councillors erupted in song.
Mtsila was not at the chamber when Mafaya made the announcement and could not be reached on his phone.
This is a developing story