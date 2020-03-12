DA’s hopes of electing new Nelson Mandela Bay government dashed

The DA's hopes of electing a new Nelson Mandela Bay government were dashed on Thursday morning after speaker Buyelwa Mafaya declared the council meeting illegal.

Shortly after taking her seat in the chamber, Mafaya told councillors that United Front councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila had withdrawn his signature from the petition calling for the special sitting to elect a new mayor, deputy, speaker and chief whip.

The petition was signed by 62 councillors out of a council of 120 and without Mtsila's signature it would reduce the number to 61 — which is still a majority.

But Mafaya said former DA councillor Kobus Botha — who has subsequently moved to the Bhisho legislature — had signed the petition and he was no longer a councillor.

Though DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga has since replaced him, Mafaya said Botha's resignation meant the petition no longer had the required 61 signatures.