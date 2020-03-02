Social workers pull out of high crime zones

Caseloads mount as welfare staff become easy robbery targets

PREMIUM

Funding for several Bay social development projects and grant applications hang in the balance as Nelson Mandela Bay staff refuse to enter high crime areas.



The move to withdraw from dangerous areas — Helenvale, Bethelsdorp, Kwazakhele and New Brighton among others — comes after an increase in attacks on social development field and social workers over the past six months...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.