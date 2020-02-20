EFF, SACP lash US's Pompeo over his criticism of land expropriation

The EFF and SACP have lashed out at US secretary of state Mike Pompeo over his remarks that the plan to expropriate land without compensation would be disastrous for the South African economy.

The EFF said Pompeo’s comments were a senseless warning while the SACP viewed his comments as an attack on the SA government’s plan to achieve equitable land redistribution.

Pompeo made the comments at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, yesterday.

He said that SA was planning on expropriating private property and that such a move had proven to be a dismal failure in other African countries such Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

The EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said his remarks sought to maintain the US as the world’s super economy.

“Pompeo’s utterances are consistent with the imperialist logic that seeks to parent the world, so as to maintain its firm grip as a superpower that holds policy direction for all nations subservient to it,” Pambo said.

The government is seeking to amend section 25 of the constitution to allow for land to be expropriated without compensation.

This would be done in order to address the historic dispossession of land belonging to black by white people at the barrel of a gun, which, to date still remains in their hands.The official opposition party, the DA, has opposed the bill – out for public comment – saying that it was unclear on property that that has been established on land that would be expropriated.