The clock is ticking for ANC MP Boy Mamabolo to apologise to Malema
The clock is ticking for ANC MP Boy Mamabolo to apologise or face legal action for suggesting during the state of the nation address that EFF leader Julius Malema had abused his wife.
Malema's former political ally has until the end of Wednesday to issue the apology.
He was served with papers from attorneys representing Malema's wife Mantoa Matlala on Tuesday, warning that failure to do so would lead to him being sued for R1m.
Mamabolo and the EFF took to Twitter to share the legal brief.
The letter read: “Our client has approached our offices in regard to the defamatory statements made against her by you.
“As you are well aware, these defamatory statements were made by you during the state of the nation address in parliament and furthermore repeated to the Sowetan newspaper to be published on the February 17 2020.
“Should you fail to do so, we hold instructions to institute further legal action against you which action will institute damages against our client in the amount of R1m and seek punitive costs against you,” read part of the letter from Ian Levitt Attorneys.
Mamabolo, who served alongside Malema when he was still part of the ANC under its youth league, had on Tuesday used his parliamentary privilege to level the allegation against Malema.
While Malema was responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona address during a debate on Tuesday, Mamabolo stood on a point of order — and then directly asked the former ANC Youth League leader to confirm or deny allegations that he physically abused his wife.
After EFF leader Julius Malema was asked whether he abuses his wife by a member of the ANC on February 18 2020, he gave a fiery response before leading the red berets out of parliament.Posted by Times LIVE on Tuesday, 18 February 2020
The legal letter said that the allegations were simply not true.
“For any avoidance of doubt, we hereby repeat that your utterances are vexatious, misplaced, spurious and untrue,” adding that they had tarnished Malema and affected his children.
“Our client has small children, the oldest being 13 years old. Your false accusations have now cast a dark cloud over the entire family. These children now need to attend schooling and be mocked, ridiculed, due to the false accusations levelled against their parents.”
The letter further criticised Mamabolo, accusing him of mocking gender-based violence especially in the country’s current climate.
Taking to his own Twitter account, Malema emphasised that he is not a woman basher.
“I have nothing to fear or hide, hence the legal action so that all can come [out in] the open. I never laid a hand on any woman, my wife in particular, including all children,” he tweeted.
Mamabolo has not indicated whether he will apologise.
Instead, he took to his own Twitter page to express shock at the action.
“Now we are being sued for raising matters in parliament,” he said.