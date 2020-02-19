The clock is ticking for ANC MP Boy Mamabolo to apologise to Malema

The clock is ticking for ANC MP Boy Mamabolo to apologise or face legal action for suggesting during the state of the nation address that EFF leader Julius Malema had abused his wife.

Malema's former political ally has until the end of Wednesday to issue the apology.

He was served with papers from attorneys representing Malema's wife Mantoa Matlala on Tuesday, warning that failure to do so would lead to him being sued for R1m.

Mamabolo and the EFF took to Twitter to share the legal brief.

The letter read: “Our client has approached our offices in regard to the defamatory statements made against her by you.

“As you are well aware, these defamatory statements were made by you during the state of the nation address in parliament and furthermore repeated to the Sowetan newspaper to be published on the February 17 2020.

“Should you fail to do so, we hold instructions to institute further legal action against you which action will institute damages against our client in the amount of R1m and seek punitive costs against you,” read part of the letter from Ian Levitt Attorneys.