Vegan, 68, takes on River Mile to support SPCA

After the SPCA was forced to close the doors to its pound, Mignonne van Heerden decided to convert her outrage into positive change, with the help of a vegan diet and a red swimsuit.

The 68-year-old pre-school owner, who has never competed athletically before, will take part in her first River Mile in an effort to raise funds for the animal welfare organisation.

The Herald reported that the Uitenhage SPCA was caught in a battle between its creditors and insufficient financial support from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, and as a result had shut down the pound.

“The consequences of closing the pound will leave so many animals vulnerable and create a safety concern for communities and for the animals themselves,” she said.

But Van Heerden is taking her quarrels further than irate media posts. This Sunday, she will put on her swimsuit to raise money for medical supplies and animal food for the SPCA.

The idea to swim the mile was a consequence of her personal ambitions to lead a healthier lifestyle, and it came as no shock that her love for animals would play a crucial role in this journey.

Van Heerden and her husband, Andre, have both been supporters of animal conservation and anti-poaching initiatives. But they said the double life of helping protect animals while also consuming meat became too much for them.

“It just felt so hypocritical. After spending a day protecting animals, we would go home to eat ham sandwiches — how could that make sense?”

“And so one day, eight years ago, we just went ‘cold turkey’ and stopped eating meat completely.”

When asked about what swimming the Mile would mean for her, Van Heerden responded: “I have a bone to pick with the municipality! If they aren’t going to do anything to help these innocent animals, then I will.

“And I encourage anyone else who is just as angry as I am to join me.”

Van Heerden works with the Siembamba pre-school in Lorraine where the children in her care are provided with animal-friendly meals.

She is also the owner of two rescue dogs, Jakkals and Livinia, who have been a motivation behind raising awareness for the importance of the municipal pound.

“I just think about what would have happened to them if they didn’t have a place to be adopted from and my heart gets so sore. This issue has to be something we pay attention to — for other animal lovers, and for the animals.”

The River Mile will take place this Sunday, at the Sundays River.