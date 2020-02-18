WATCH | 'Do you beat your wife?' Malema leaves parliament after claims and counter-claims

Allegations of domestic abuse flew in parliament on Tuesday, before EFF leader Julius Malema led his party out of the house following an explosive debate.

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo used his parliamentary privilege to accuse Malema of physically abusing his wife, Mantwa.

While Malema was responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address during a debate on Tuesday, Mamabolo stood on a point order — and then directly asked the former ANC Youth League leader to confirm or deny allegations that he physically abused his spouse.

Mamabolo and Malema, both from the Limpopo township of Seshego, are former political allies turned foes. They served together in the Youth League.

“You are abusing your wife. We want you to stand here in front of the nation and assure us. So my question to you is: are you abusing your wife?” asked Mamabolo.

But Malema instead turned a deaf ear to Mamabolo's question, opting to continue reading his speech, in which he attacked Ramaphosa's policies.

However, the house was plunged into chaos as ANC MPs repeatedly rose on points of order in an attempt to force Malema to directly respond to Mamabolo's question.