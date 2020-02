The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay retained control of Ward 55 following Wednesday's by-election.

Ntombizodwa Nyati is the newest edition to the Bay council.

This means the ANC once again has 50 seats out of a total of 120 seats in the council.

The vacancy in the ward came after the death of former ANC councillor Mzuvukile Boti, who died in October.

The ward was contested by candidates from the EFF, SRWP, UDM and an independent candidate.