Electricity protesters try to disrupt voting in Motherwell

Protesting Motherwell residents tried to disrupt voting at one of the Ward 55 polling stations yesterday, demanding that electricity be installed in their shacks.

In what appeared to be co-ordinated action, protesters from several informal settlements in Motherwell blocked off the Addo Road as well as the road linking the area to Uitenhage by burning tyres, placing huge rocks on the street and removing electricity poles and street lights.

This took place while residents of Ward 55 trickled into polling stations to elect a new ward councillor.

The vacancy was created after the death of former ANC councillor Mzuvukile Boti in October.

Vying for the position were the EFF’s Fundiswa Cacela, the UDM’s Nomakhaya Ntozini, the ANC’s Ntombizodwa Nyati and the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party’s Nobuhle Jacobs. DA member Noxolo Mafumana stood as an independent candidate.

At the Ncedo High School voting station, a group of protesters tried to stop people from entering the venue to cast their ballots.

Police and metro police officials intervened and closed the gates, barring the protesters from entering and disrupting the voting process.

IEC Eastern Cape regional spokesperson Crosby Bacela confirmed the attempted disruption and said officials from the electoral commission had called the police to intervene.

“What’s important is that the voting process did not stop and people managed to vote.

“What the IEC can’t do is to stop people from protesting because that’s their right and they did not have any gripe with the IEC.

“We didn’t even ask them what their issues were because it was clear it had nothing to do with the IEC,” Bacela said.

The main demand of the protesters was that they wanted electricity and a toilet for each shack.

The lack of electricity in informal settlements in Motherwell is a long-standing issue which has led to numerous protests in the area.

Residents living in RDP houses in Ikamvelihle have often complained that illegal connections from Nomakanjani and Asinavalo put pressure on a transformer, leading to repeated power outages.

Standing outside Ncedo High School, Emahlabathini informal settlement resident Patrick Ncinane from Nu29 said they lived under better conditions when Mongameli Bobani was mayor.

NU29 is situated in Ward 54.

Ncinane said the UDM’s Bobani, who was ousted in December, had promised that each and every house would have its own electricity supply and toilet.

“Now that the ANC is in power, things have changed and we’re treated as second class,” Ncinane said.

The protesters claimed that the city’s political head of infrastructure and engineering, Andile Lungisa, had promised them last week that power would be installed within seven days.

They were furious that the seven days had come and gone with no sign of electricity connections.

However, Lungisa denied making the promise, saying the protesters had misunderstood what he said.

A ward committee member, who refused to give her name but was among a large group of protesters from Wells Estate informal settlements, said they’d had enough of broken promises.

“We have been backyard dwellers for years and we have watched people from East London and Transkei get houses before us, which is wrong.

“There was a decision taken in council to give us services in our sites, but we have been waiting for years for that to happen,” she said.

Lungisa said the ward committees were misinformed.

“I had told them that we won’t be available on Friday [January 31], Tuesday and Wednesday [this week] as we as the leadership would be busy.

“We told them that we would give them a report-back [today] and not [that we would immediately] put services in.

“I think that this was a case of hearsay and rumours were spread because there are elections that are happening,” he said.

Lungisa said he would meet the group today to present proof that the council meeting would sit on February 27.

“The budget will be adjusted then to ensure that this group gets services,” he said.