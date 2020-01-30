ANC reacts to Trump’s peace plan for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Any peaceful solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict that does not include the participation of both states would have no legitimacy, the ANC said on Wednesday.

The ruling party was responding to a peace plan for the Middle East announced by US President Donald Trump after discussions with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday. No Palestinian leaders were present.

Trump’s plan for peace in the Middle East includes establishing the bitterly contested city of Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided” capital‚ with a potential Palestinian capital to the east and north of the city.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has rejected the plan.

The ANC came out in support of Abbas.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe said the ANC reiterated its unequivocal support for the freedom of the people of the Palestinian people, saying their struggle for self-determination was just.

“The true solution will not be found in any place other than in Palestine and Israel,” Mabe said.

“The ANC will continue its solidarity efforts in supporting a just solution‚ including the strengthening of a sovereign independent state of Palestine‚ which will help to bring peace to the region and end conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.”

The ANC called on the Israeli government to release all political prisoners‚ to immediately cease the expansion of settlements in the West Bank‚ and to stop attacks on Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

As a show of support to the Palestinians‚ SA downgraded its embassy in Tel Aviv last year‚ in line with a decision taken by the ruling party. — TimesLIVE





