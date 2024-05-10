Cosatu blames George building collapse on ‘delinquent employer’
Cosatu has placed the blame for the George building collapse, which has already claimed the lives of 12 people, on what it labelled as a “delinquent employer.”
Speaking at the Victoria Street construction site, the union’s acting national spokesperson and parliamentary co-ordinator, Matthew Parks, said it was clear the Victoria Street construction site had failed the most basic of health and safety regulations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.