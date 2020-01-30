Cosatu’s solution for Eskom — and SA

PREMIUM

Trade union federation Cosatu is pushing for a series of economic interventions, alongside its plan to help stabilise the finances of beleaguered power utility Eskom.



These include increased wealth taxes, reductions in the public sector wage bill — including through wage caps for parastatal management, the expansion of the Reserve Bank’s mandate and broader discussion on using prescribed assets to support industrial strategy...

