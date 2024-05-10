News

Isuzu Motors SA unveils new partnership with Agri EC

By Tremaine van Aardt - 10 May 2024

Isuzu Motors SA has announced a new partnership with Agri Eastern Cape, underlining the manufacturer’s dedication to supporting the growth and sustainability of the agricultural sector in the province. 

The company’s vice-president of communications, Celestin Ndhlovu, said the partnership — marked by the handover of a new Isuzu Mu-X vehicle to Agri EC — aligned with the manufacturer’s values of collaboration and community support. ..

