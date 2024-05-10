Isuzu Motors SA unveils new partnership with Agri EC
Isuzu Motors SA has announced a new partnership with Agri Eastern Cape, underlining the manufacturer’s dedication to supporting the growth and sustainability of the agricultural sector in the province.
The company’s vice-president of communications, Celestin Ndhlovu, said the partnership — marked by the handover of a new Isuzu Mu-X vehicle to Agri EC — aligned with the manufacturer’s values of collaboration and community support. ..
