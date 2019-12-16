WATCH LIVE | Justice minister Ronald Lamola addresses SA on 'important developments'

Justice minister Ronald Lamola on Monday addresses South Africans on what his ministry called "important developments".

While details were not provided, Lamola was set to speak less than an hour after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he had granted a "special remission of sentences" to prisoners and those out on parole - but that those who committed sexual offences would not qualify.

The press conference also comes after the Sunday Times reported that a high-level delegation of government and law-enforcement officials would travel to the United Arab Emirates in an effort to get the controversial Gupta family brought to SA to face up to allegations of criminality around state capture.