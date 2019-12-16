Prisoners to get sentences shortened, some to go free: Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced that he had granted a "special remission of sentences" to prisoners and those out on parole - but those who committed sexual offences would not qualify.

While details were not provided during Ramaphosa's address at a Day of Reconciliation event in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, the president said: "The decision to grant the remissions of sentences are always carefully considered, taking into account the interest of the public and the administration of justice."

"This decision of giving remission to those who are in prison and those on probation will be implemented in various phases, starting with special categories including women, children, the elderly, the youth, and inmates with disabilities," he said.

However, he was adamant that prisoners who committed sexual crimes would not qualify.