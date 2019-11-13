Malema’s R1m claim shut down

EFF leader Julius Malema’s R1m defamation claim against a former party member has fallen flat, with the Port Elizabeth High Court finding that the way in which he approached the matter was inappropriate and misguided.



Malema had slapped former MP Thembinkosi Rawula, of Motherwell, Port Elizabeth, with the damages claim by way of an application for a final interdict after Rawula accused the party of having accepted funding from the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank...

