DA to elect interim leadership on November 17 after Maimane's exit

The DA will next month hold its urgent federal council meeting to elect an interim party leader after the shock resignation of Mmusi Maimane this week.

In a statement on Friday, federal council chair Helen Zille said the party will hold the election on November 17. At the same meeting, the party will elect an interim federal chair to fill the post left vacant by Athol Trollip who also resigned, in support of Maimane.

Zille said the election will be held at the party’s head office, Nkululeko House, in Johannesburg.

“The interim leadership will hold their positions until federal congress is convened – which is provisionally set for April 2020.

“The DA is a resilient party of rules, structures and procedures and looks forward to electing an interim leader through constitutionally sound processes,” said Zille.

She said her party remains committed to building “one SA for all”.

“The past two weeks have been a difficult period for the party, and we thank our members, supporters and staff for their continued commitment during this time.